Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 22,321 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,321 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 595.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.58.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $71.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

