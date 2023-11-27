Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 22,550 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,550 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

AIT opened at $163.58 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.94 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $323,411.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,719.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $307,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,999.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $323,411.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,719.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,207. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

