Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,175 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

LAMR opened at $98.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.75 and a 200 day moving average of $91.18. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $111.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 123.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAMR. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.