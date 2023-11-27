Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 78,987 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,804 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 78,987 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after acquiring an additional 567,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,101,000 after acquiring an additional 377,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,552,000 after purchasing an additional 135,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 319.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,503 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $58.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 3.53. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $69.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.90.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $772.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

