Ryerson Holding Co. (RYI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on December 14th

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.183 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Ryerson has a payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ryerson to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Ryerson stock opened at $30.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.30.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ryerson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Silver sold 10,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,716.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryerson news, EVP Mark S. Silver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,716.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $639,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,998,212.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,041 shares of company stock worth $1,047,409. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 3.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ryerson by 59.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ryerson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryerson by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

