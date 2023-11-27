Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Safehold by 455.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Safehold by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Safehold by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Safehold by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAFE shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Safehold Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $19.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.37. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 38.91, a current ratio of 38.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.29%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

