Salesforce (CRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. Salesforce has set its Q3 guidance at $2.05-2.06 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $8.04-8.06 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Salesforce to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

Salesforce stock opened at $224.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $218.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.39.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,208,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,208,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 668,165 shares of company stock worth $141,057,990 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

