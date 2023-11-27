Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 138.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,173,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,500,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Saul Centers by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 7,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $293,043.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 133,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,014.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saul Centers Trading Up 0.6 %

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

Shares of BFS stock opened at $36.02 on Monday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.32 million, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 140.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BFS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties.

