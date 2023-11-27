Science Applications International (SAIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, December 4th. Analysts expect Science Applications International to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Science Applications International has set its FY 2024 guidance at $7.20-$7.40 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $7.20-7.40 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Science Applications International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $116.63 on Monday. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $123.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,201.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,201.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $159,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,061 shares of company stock worth $778,169. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

