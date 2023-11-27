Simpple (NASDAQ:SPPL) vs. V2X (NYSE:VVX) Head-To-Head Contrast

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) and Simpple (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for V2X and Simpple, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get V2X alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score V2X 0 0 2 1 3.33 Simpple 0 0 0 0 N/A

V2X presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.01%. Given V2X’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe V2X is more favorable than Simpple.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

95.9% of V2X shares are held by institutional investors. 63.1% of V2X shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares V2X and Simpple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets V2X -0.84% 11.00% 3.41% Simpple N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares V2X and Simpple’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio V2X $2.89 billion 0.48 -$14.33 million ($1.07) -41.53 Simpple N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Simpple has lower revenue, but higher earnings than V2X.

Summary

V2X beats Simpple on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About V2X

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc. provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients. The company is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Simpple

(Get Free Report)

Simpple Ltd. operates as an advanced technology solution provider in Singapore. The company develops SIMPPLE Ecosystem, an ecosystem solution that automates workflow and the workforce in areas, such as building maintenance, security surveillance, and janitorial services. Its SIMPPLE Ecosystem includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, a robotic solution in cleaning and security domains, as well as Internet-of-Things devices and peripherals; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates workflow processes in a built environment setting. The company also offers professional services, such as set-up and installation, and systems consultation. It serves facility owners and managers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Singapore. Simpple Ltd. is a subsidiary of Ifsc Founders Pte. Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.