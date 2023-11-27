SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SITE. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,920,000 after acquiring an additional 566,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after acquiring an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.1% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 778,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,559,000 after acquiring an additional 140,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,050,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,770,000 after acquiring an additional 139,147 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.10.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $140.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.49. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.25 and a fifty-two week high of $176.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.66 and a 200 day moving average of $154.18.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,155,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,886 shares in the company, valued at $82,556,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.