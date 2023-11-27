Snowflake (SNOW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $171.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 0.77. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $193.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.10 and its 200 day moving average is $163.65.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $222,961.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,108,013.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,135.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,446 shares of company stock valued at $14,733,361 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Arkos Global Advisors acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 5.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.