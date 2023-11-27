Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHOB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on December 15th

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
