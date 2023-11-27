Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHON) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on December 15th

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ SOHON opened at $21.40 on Monday. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $19.66 and a one year high of $26.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $23.81.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
