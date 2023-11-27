Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHOO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on December 15th

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Sotherly Hotels Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SOHOO opened at $21.76 on Monday. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $23.66.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
