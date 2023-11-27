Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHOO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on December 15th

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOHOO opened at $21.76 on Monday. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $23.66.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

