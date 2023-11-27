STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $38.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several analysts have commented on STAG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $35.95 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $38.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 144.12%.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,290.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

