STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1225 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 183.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

STAG stock opened at $35.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 37.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

