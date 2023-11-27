Stellus Capital Investment Co. (SCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on December 15th

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 89.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.4%.
Stellus Capital Investment Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $12.93 on Monday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $312.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91.
SCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Stellus Capital Investment from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
