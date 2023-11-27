Stellus Capital Investment Co. (SCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on December 15th

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 89.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.4%.

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $12.93 on Monday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $312.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $787,000. 14.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Stellus Capital Investment from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

