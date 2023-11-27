Stepan (SCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Stepan has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 55 years. Stepan has a payout ratio of 39.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stepan to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

NYSE SCL opened at $81.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stepan has a 1-year low of $63.60 and a 1-year high of $114.97.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). Stepan had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 226.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 306.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 55.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CL King raised shares of Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

