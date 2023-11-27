Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stake Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 20.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,277,000 after acquiring an additional 86,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,330,000 after buying an additional 27,590 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.88.

TTWO opened at $156.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.21 and a 52 week high of $157.60.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

