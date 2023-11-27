TD Asset Management Inc Takes $550,000 Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in InterDigital by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDCC. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

InterDigital Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $99.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $100.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average of $86.43.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $140.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 35.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $55,464.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,305.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,550 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $209,380.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,032.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 58,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,305.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,182 shares of company stock valued at $440,718. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About InterDigital

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.