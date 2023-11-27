Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TENB. Barclays dropped their price target on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Tenable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $39.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average is $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -58.26 and a beta of 1.15. Tenable has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $49.77.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $952,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,893,813.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $952,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,893,813.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $87,111.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,158.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,022 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,251,000 after purchasing an additional 337,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,247,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,843,000 after acquiring an additional 370,932 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 13.2% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,040,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,949,000 after purchasing an additional 472,322 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tenable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 36.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,668,000 after acquiring an additional 810,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

