Tennant (TNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Tennant has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Tennant has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $88.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Tennant has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $89.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tennant will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $130,504.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,907.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tennant news, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $130,504.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,907.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,480 shares of company stock worth $355,323. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Tennant by 333.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tennant by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 15.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 313.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TNC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tennant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. CJS Securities upgraded Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

