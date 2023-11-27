The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 581.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $109.60 on Monday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $109.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average of $95.34.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $940.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.95 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENSG. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Ensign Group news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $1,122,193.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $1,122,193.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,670,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,917. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

