The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Estée Lauder Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Estée Lauder Companies has a payout ratio of 109.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $123.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.52, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.08. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

