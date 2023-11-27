The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.75 (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 2.75 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

The Goldman Sachs Group has increased its dividend by an average of 29.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $32.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

NYSE:GS opened at $339.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $389.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.15. The stock has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

