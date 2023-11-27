The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.75 (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 2.75 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
The Goldman Sachs Group has increased its dividend by an average of 29.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $32.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.
The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:GS opened at $339.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $389.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.15. The stock has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43.
Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group
In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.76.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.
