The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.99.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stephens cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.
PNC opened at $128.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.72 and a 200 day moving average of $123.35.
The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.
