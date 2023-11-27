The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.99.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stephens cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 193.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 86,087 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 716.7% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 19,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC opened at $128.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.72 and a 200 day moving average of $123.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

