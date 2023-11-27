Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TITN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, August 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 112,210 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,575,000 after acquiring an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at $760,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $47.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $642.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.86 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

