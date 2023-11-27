TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Holdings Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 428.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $68.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day moving average is $62.27. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $168.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

