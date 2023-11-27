TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,260 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRU. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $104,790.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $104,790.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TRU opened at $59.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.49. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -32.81%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

