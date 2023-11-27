TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THS. Barclays dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.13 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average is $46.62. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.26 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc bought 87,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $3,910,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,883,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,258,639.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $213,877,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 30.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,045,000 after buying an additional 172,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 24.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Further Reading

