Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) & Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Financial Analysis

Turnstone Biologics and Poseida Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Turnstone Biologics and Poseida Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turnstone Biologics -22.16% N/A -50.73% Poseida Therapeutics -264.07% -87.00% -42.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.4% of Turnstone Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turnstone Biologics 0 2 2 0 2.50 Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Turnstone Biologics and Poseida Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Turnstone Biologics presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 639.30%. Poseida Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 408.77%. Given Turnstone Biologics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Turnstone Biologics is more favorable than Poseida Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Turnstone Biologics and Poseida Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turnstone Biologics $29.75 million 1.99 -$30.83 million N/A N/A Poseida Therapeutics $130.49 million 2.09 -$64.00 million ($1.51) -1.89

Turnstone Biologics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Poseida Therapeutics.

Summary

Poseida Therapeutics beats Turnstone Biologics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turnstone Biologics

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trial to treat cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas. It is also developing TIDAL-02, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in LA Jolla, California.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-ALLO1, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). It is also developing P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and P-MUC1C-ALLO1 that is in Phase I trial for treating a range of solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, lung, ovarian, pancreatic, and renal cancers. In addition, the company engages in the development of P-CD19CD20-ALLO1 for B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; and P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for multiple myeloma. Further, it is developing P-PSMA-101, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC. Additionally, the company engages in the development of P-OTC-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the in vivo treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency; P-FVIII-101, a clinical stage liver-directed gene therapy for the in vivo treatment of hemophilia A; and P-PAH-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the in vivo treatment of phenylketonuria. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

