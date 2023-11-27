Unisys (NYSE:UIS) versus SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Critical Analysis

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) and Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

SmartRent has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unisys has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SmartRent and Unisys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartRent -24.26% -14.13% -9.33% Unisys -12.75% 271.44% 4.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

55.7% of SmartRent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Unisys shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of SmartRent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Unisys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SmartRent and Unisys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartRent 0 1 2 0 2.67 Unisys 0 1 0 0 2.00

SmartRent currently has a consensus price target of $4.43, indicating a potential upside of 39.15%. Given SmartRent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SmartRent is more favorable than Unisys.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SmartRent and Unisys’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartRent $167.82 million 3.85 -$96.32 million ($0.27) -11.78 Unisys $1.98 billion 0.18 -$106.00 million ($3.78) -1.39

SmartRent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unisys. SmartRent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unisys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SmartRent beats Unisys on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides modern and traditional workplace solutions. The CA&I segment offers solutions for modern applications, data and analytics, cloud management, hybrid infrastructure, and cyber security; design, implementation, monitoring, automation, and management of dedicated on-premises or hosted infrastructure. The ECS segment provides solutions that harness secure, continuous high-intensity computing, and enable digital services through software-defined operating environments. It also offers proprietary platforms, and enterprise software and technology products, including Unisys InteliServe, PowerSuite, CloudForte, ClearPath Forward, and Unisys Stealth. The company serves customers in the travel and transportation, financial services, energy, and healthcare markets. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

