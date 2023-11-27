Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

UNM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Unum Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Unum Group stock opened at $43.17 on Monday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,585,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,086,000 after purchasing an additional 236,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $426,463,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Unum Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after acquiring an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,680,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,281,000 after acquiring an additional 140,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

