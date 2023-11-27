Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.09.

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Compass Point upped their price target on Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $23.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.09. Upstart has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $72.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.17.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Upstart had a negative net margin of 48.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.69 million. On average, analysts predict that Upstart will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,265 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $102,402.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,392.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 867,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,382,511.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $102,402.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,392.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,019 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,864. 18.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Upstart by 104,187.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,890,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $11,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,652,000 after acquiring an additional 758,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 128.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 468,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

