US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in HubSpot by 12.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HubSpot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.0 %

HubSpot stock opened at $467.75 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.74 and a fifty-two week high of $581.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.93 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.42.

Insider Activity

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,283 shares of company stock valued at $19,596,159. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUBS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.14.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

