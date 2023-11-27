US Bancorp DE Buys 1,173 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,194 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,749,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,775,000 after purchasing an additional 241,869 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,792,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,242,000 after purchasing an additional 481,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $26.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research raised Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

