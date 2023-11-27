US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 317.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 69.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

UFPT opened at $172.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.87. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.64 and a twelve month high of $205.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.78 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 25.37%.

In other UFP Technologies news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $329,936.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,118,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UFP Technologies news, VP Jason Holt sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.57, for a total transaction of $62,628.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $329,936.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,554 shares in the company, valued at $16,118,997.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,357. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

