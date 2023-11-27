US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lear were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lear in the first quarter worth about $197,849,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Lear by 47.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,288,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,492,000 after buying an additional 344,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 149.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,277,000 after buying an additional 234,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

LEA stock opened at $134.25 on Monday. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $117.79 and a 12 month high of $157.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Lear’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

