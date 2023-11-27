US Bancorp DE Has $899,000 Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 38.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 429,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,003,000 after purchasing an additional 118,502 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ATO. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $112.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.72. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.805 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

