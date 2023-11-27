US Bancorp DE Sells 1,948 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DY. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 35.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 45.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $101.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.28. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.33 and a 52-week high of $115.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.07. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $54,612.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,965.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Dycom Industries

About Dycom Industries

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.