V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stake Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,609 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of V.F. worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in V.F. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 541.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 279,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 235,692 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in V.F. by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $16.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -218.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. Barclays dropped their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

