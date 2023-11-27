Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Position Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 1,216.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 100,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $204.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $11.04.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

