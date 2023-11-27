Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,072,000 after buying an additional 224,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,022,000 after acquiring an additional 193,739 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 22.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after acquiring an additional 988,143 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,308,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,910,000 after purchasing an additional 148,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 28.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,588,000 after purchasing an additional 718,458 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VECO. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $44,045.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,673.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.28. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

