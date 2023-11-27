VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 53.4% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in VeriSign by 174.3% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 50.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $2,377,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

VRSN stock opened at $213.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.44 and a 200-day moving average of $211.55. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.44 and a 12-month high of $229.72. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.94.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $25,086.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,969.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,339 shares of company stock worth $4,491,972. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

