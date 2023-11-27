Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.85.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VET shares. Desjardins upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$24.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$17.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.55 and a 12-month high of C$27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.84.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$475.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$575.50 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 45.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 3.5568627 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.97%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

