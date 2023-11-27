Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.58.

VSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $21.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.05. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.81.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 86.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

