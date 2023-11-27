Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) & New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Head-To-Head Survey

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) and Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Vitru shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Vitru shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Vitru’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Technology Group $3.00 billion 4.27 $177.34 million $1.64 45.98 Vitru $255.14 million 1.57 $18.08 million $0.84 14.18

Analyst Ratings

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vitru. Vitru is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Oriental Education & Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Vitru, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Technology Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vitru 0 0 2 0 3.00

New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus price target of $72.67, suggesting a potential downside of 3.63%. Vitru has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 88.92%. Given Vitru’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vitru is more favorable than New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

Risk & Volatility

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vitru has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Vitru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Technology Group 8.25% 7.38% 4.51% Vitru 8.12% 13.10% 5.03%

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group beats Vitru on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution. It offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the Commonwealth countries, and the People's Republic of China. The company also provides non-academic tutoring courses; intelligent learning systems and devices to offer a digital learning experience for students; and overseas studies consulting services. In addition, it offers online education services through the Koolearn.com platform that provides comprehensive online education courses, including college educational services, such as college test preparation, overseas test preparation, and English language learning for college students and working professionals preparing for standardized tests or seeking to enhance their English language proficiency; and educational content packages to schools and institutional customers, including universities, public libraries, telecom operators, and online video streaming providers. Further, the company develops and edits educational materials for language training and test preparation. In addition, it offers educational programs, services, and products to students through schools; learning centers; and bookstores, as well as through its online learning platforms. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology. The company operates campuses, or via digital education through learning centers. In addition, it operates platform that provides free content through an ecosystem that includes blogs, free preparatory courses, and social media profiles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

