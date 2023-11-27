Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) and Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Critical Contrast

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY – Get Free Report) and Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Wolford Aktiengesellschaft and Gibson Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Wolford Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolford Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Gibson Energy 2.10% 35.70% 6.30%

Volatility and Risk

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gibson Energy has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolford Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Gibson Energy 1 0 9 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wolford Aktiengesellschaft and Gibson Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Gibson Energy has a consensus target price of $22.71, indicating a potential upside of 58.73%. Given Gibson Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gibson Energy is more favorable than Wolford Aktiengesellschaft.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wolford Aktiengesellschaft and Gibson Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolford Aktiengesellschaft $128.89 million 0.38 -$14.59 million N/A N/A Gibson Energy $8.49 billion 0.27 $171.72 million $1.12 12.78

Gibson Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Wolford Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Gibson Energy beats Wolford Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolford Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets skinwear in Austria, Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. The company's products include legwear; ready-to-wear; beachwear; swimwear; close-fitting products, such as bodies and shirts; and figure-shaping lingerie, as well as dresses and pullovers. It also offers accessories comprising scarves and belts. The company sells its products through 229 monobrand points of sales approximately 2,500 retail partners. In addition, it operates a restaurant under World of Wolford name located in Bregenz, Austria. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Bregenz, Austria. Wolford Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of FFG Wisdom (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc., a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility. The Marketing segment purchases, sells, stores, and optimizes hydrocarbon products, including crude oil, natural gas liquids, road asphalt, roofing flux, frac oils, light and heavy straight run distillates, vacuum gas oil, and an oil-based mud product. The company was formerly known as Gibson Energy Holdings ULC and changed its name to Gibson Energy Inc. in April 2011. Gibson Energy Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Wolford Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolford Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.