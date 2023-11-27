YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 59.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 431,478 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 161,482 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YPF. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 12.3 %

NYSE YPF opened at $16.84 on Monday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

